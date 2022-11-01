Abrams: People Are Trying to Silence Me on Voting ‘So They Can Gin up the Outcome They Want’ — I Haven’t Questioned Election Outcomes

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D) claimed that she hasn’t denied the outcomes of any elections because she hasn’t maintained she’s governor but is merely concerned about voter access and said that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) “is the architect of voter suppression” and also argued people are trying to stop her from “talking about the access so they can gin up the outcome they want.”

Abrams stated, “[It] is one thing to be used to winning everything you want and being told no and whining about it and inciting an insurrection. That’s what Donald Trump did. Donald Trump denied the outcome of an election. I know I’m not governor. I haven’t been governor for four whole years. I’ve been very clear about that. … Voting rights, voting access is about who gets to show up. Election outcomes, [those are] up to the voters, but access is the responsibility of government. And Brian Kemp’s greatest hits, Brian Kemp is the architect of voter suppression and the reality is, they try to stop us from talking about the access so they can gin up the outcome they want.”

