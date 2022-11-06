WH Spox Bottoms: Black Men Are Being Targeted with Misinformation

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, now serving as the White House senior adviser for public engagement, said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that there is “definitely a target towards African-American men” with misinformation.

Saturday on MSNBC, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said, “What we know is that the untold story of this tight race that is neck and neck by 52% over 2018. I do not believe it’s because of a deep well of enthusiasm for my opponent. We know black voters are often discounted, and this year we know black men are a very targeted population for misinformation.”

Anchor Jonathan Capehart said, “I’m just wondering Stacey Abrams s focus on the misinformation being targeted on black men. It makes me wonder, is she not getting the black support that she needs in her race against Brian Kemp?”

Bottoms said, “Listen, Jonathan, I think that Stacey is spot-on with that. I listen as my kids watch NBA highlights and whatever else they watch on YouTube. I hear the misinformation being piped in. My 12-year-old, my 14-year-old son, my 20-year-old is getting it. There is definitely a target towards African-American men, not just to give them misinformation but to make them so discouraged that they won’t show up to vote. And again, I have been a candidate before. I have been in this position before. Going into my race as mayor five years ago, I was seven points down in the polls going into the week of the election, and I won by more than 800 votes because people showed up to vote.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN