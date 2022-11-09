Behar: Dems Lousy At Messaging — Midterms ‘Should’ve Been a Blue Tsunami’

Joy Behar told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Democrats are bad messaging because the midterms should have been a blue wave.

Behar said, “I feel good about it. I feel cautiously optimistic because I think we did very nicely considering the predictions from the red wave. What was it? Red wave and the red haze that was coming?”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “A tsunami.”

Behar continued, “I think that the Democrats should learn from this because, with the heinous condition of the Republican Party at the time moment, we should have had a blue tsunami. It should have been a blue tsunami. And I think it’s the messenger. There is no good messaging going on the Democratic side. Remember when you had James Carville saying, ‘it’s the economy, stupid.’ Well, you need somebody like that. ‘It’s the democracy, stupid. It’s abortion rights, stupid. It’s voting rights, stupid. And sell it. Go out there and sell it!”

