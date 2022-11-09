NBC’s Tur: There Are ‘Some Variables,’ But You ‘Wonder’ about Fetterman as a POTUS Nominee

Ian Hanchett

During MSNBC’s election coverage on Wednesday, host Katy Tur raised the possibility of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who just won the state’s U.S. Senate election, being a nominee for president at some point in the future, although she acknowledged there are “some variables, obviously.”

Tur said, “Fetterman, as a nominee, at some point, for president, I know there are some variables, obviously. Just a few. But I just — you know, what he did in the super red, deep red parts of Pennsylvania and the way that he ran ahead of Biden…ran ahead of Trump, I mean, it just makes — it makes you wonder about his future.”

