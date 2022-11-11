Dem Rep. Titus: COVID Lockdowns ‘Very Likely’ Hurt Sisolak, But They Actually Helped Economy

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said she thinks it’s “very likely” Democratic governors, like defeated Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, struggled relative to congressional Democrats because they had to oversee COVID shutdowns, but defended Sisolak’s COVID policies by arguing that if he hadn’t taken the approach he did, “the recovery would have taken longer, it would have been harder, lives would have been lost, and it would have taken more of an effort to get people back into jobs, and children back into school.”

Host Alex Wagner asked, “I actually want to talk to you about the COVID effect on all of this. Because the Democratic candidate, in terms of the governor’s race, it seems like governors have been punished, in a way, or we talk about split ticket, but it looks like some Democrats at the gubernatorial level are having a harder time than congressional Democrats. And I wonder if you think that’s because of COVID and the fact that some of these governors had to oversee the closure of local businesses and take the hit to the state economy. Is that why you’re seeing sort of different numbers in the same party for people in the gubernatorial races versus the congressional races?”

Titus responded, “I think it’s very likely. You cannot imagine how hard a decision it was for our Governor to close down the Strip when our economy is so dependent on that income, when so many people are employed in the tourism and travel business. And to see the Strip, you could drive down, it looked like the Twilight Zone and closed down for several months. So, I’m sure that that has something to do with it. But if he hadn’t done that, the recovery would have taken longer, it would have been harder, lives would have been lost, and it would have taken more of an effort to get people back into jobs, and children back into school.”

