CNN’s Collins to MI Gov. Whitmer: ‘What Is the Argument for You Not Running for President?’

Thursday on “CNN This Morning,” co-host Kaitlan Collins asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), “what is the argument for you not running for president?”

Collins said, “On another note, you’ve been asked a lot in almost basically every interview you’ve done recently about a 2024 run and running for president. You said you’re not interested in it. I guess my question is if you’re a supporter of yours, and you’re someone who doesn’t live in Michigan but is national and wants to see you run, what is the argument for you not running for president?”

Whitmer said, “You know, I literally, eight days ago, got elected to a second four-year term. This is the state that I’ve always called home. I love the state of Michigan. I’m so grateful to be the governor of the state of Michigan. I’ve got a big task ahead of me, and that’s where I’m going to put 100% of my focus for now.”

She continued, “I do think that it is flattering that people continue to ask, but I got a big job that I was just hired to do for four more years, and that’s where I’m going to stay focused.”

Whitmer concluded, “I’m staying right where I’m at.”

