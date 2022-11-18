Ron Johnson: Wray ‘Failed Miserably’ Restoring Integrity, Credibility of the FBI – ‘I Don’t Believe a Word He Says’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), fresh off of his election win, spoke critically of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The Wisconsin Republican said despite expectations upon entering in 2017, Wray had failed in his job to bolster confidence in the FBI.

“You know, Sean, Director Wray became director in 2017,” he said. “Under his watch, the FBI briefed the Senate intel committee in March of 2018 that said that Steele dossier had integrity even though they knew it was tainted with Russian disinformation. Under his watch, the FBI obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop in December 2019 and did nothing with it. Under his watch, according to whistleblowers, they developed a scheme in August of 2020 to downplay the derogatory information to deep-six the investigation.”

“Under his watch in that same month, they provided an unsolicited briefing to Senator Grassley and myself,” Johnson continued. “It was a nothing briefing. I knew it was a setup and it was a setup because nine months later, they leaked at “The Washington Post” to smear me and therefore interfered in the 2022 Wisconsin U.S. Senate election. They interfered in the 2020 election. They interfered in the 2016 election. His primary job is as the new director was to clean up and restore integrity and credibility of the FBI. He has failed miserably. I don’t believe a word he says, and that’s unfortunate.”

