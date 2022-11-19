Ratcliffe: Biden Officials ‘Don’t Want China to Be the Bad Guy’ — Wray, Biden Aren’t Acting on Chinese Police Stations in U.S.

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray for “not doing anything” about China’s police stations in the U.S. and President Joe Biden for not raising the issue in his meeting with Xi Jinping. Ratcliffe also argued that many in the Biden administration don’t want China to be seen as bad.

Ratcliffe said, “What these really are are transnational police stations. It’s a way for the Chinese Communist Party to keep tabs on their own citizens, to influence them, to bully them, and then sometimes to blackmail them. The problem really with this is, I heard FBI Director Wray questioned about this in a hearing the other day, and he said, I’m very concerned about this. But he’s not doing anything. This is a clear violation of international law. It’s a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty. With testimony from Chinese nationals, he could be seeking, the Department of Justice should be seeking injunctive relief. Listen, do you think that the Chinese Communist Party would let the United States set up a police station outside of Beijing?”

He added, “Why is this administration not doing so many things when it comes to China? And so many in this administration see China, as they describe them, as a competitor or a pacing threat rather than as an adversary. They don’t want China to be the bad guy, Larry. That’s not true just in Washington, it’s true in Wall Street, it’s true in Silicon Valley, it’s true in Hollywood. But it’s episodes like this that really underscore how sinister and persuasive China’s information war and influence campaign is against the United States.”

Ratcliffe also noted the absence of the issue from the White House readout of Biden’s meeting with Xi earlier in the week.

