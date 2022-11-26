Dem Rep. Jackson Lee: Words ‘Can Actually Break Your Bones’

Saturday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) attacked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the Republican nominee for House Speaker in the next Congress.

According to the Texas Democrat, McCarthy not condemning them publicly was “sad and shameful” because she claimed words could do physical harm.

“[McCarthy] was trying to defend them in a public manner,” she said. “He alleges that he spoke to them quietly in private. But that did nothing to the potential threat. And let me just say this, Reverend Sharpton — it is very well-documented that words nowadays can actually break your bones. Words have generated violence. We have seen that since the former president of the United States generated his first remark, ‘Beat him up. I will pay for your lawyers.’ And violence has been generated by words, and so for Leader McCarthy at that time not to denounce these actions in a most vigorous way was also sad and shameful at the same time.”

