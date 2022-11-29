GOP Rep. Gonzales: ‘Title 42 Needs to Go Away at Some Point’ But We Need a Replacement Policy

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said people will “bumrush the border” when Title 42 ends in December and that while the Biden administration justifying its student loan plan by claiming there is a pandemic emergency contradicts its push to end the Title 42 emergency policy at the border, “Title 42 needs to go away at some point.” But there needs to be a transition to an effective border policy instead of just ripping away the last effective border policy in Title 42.

Gonzales stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:11:00] “Everyone is essentially waiting for December 21. They’ve circled it on the calendar and they’re going to bumrush the border to get over because that’s the day Title 42 goes away.”

He added that the Biden administration is being selective with whether or not it thinks there’s a pandemic emergency, and “look, Title 42 needs to go away at some point. My standpoint, and many of the House Republicans have been [asking], what are we going to transition to? Let’s have a discussion on that instead of just doing away with the last policy that’s actually working in [the] hopes that that somehow is going to make things better.”

