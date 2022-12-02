Alyssa Farah Griffin: Holocaust ‘Could Happen Again’ if Morons Kanye West, Alex Jones Have Platforms

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that the Holocaust “could happen again” if rapper Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and InfoWars host Alex Jones had platforms.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So yesterday Kanye West found a safe space for his antisemitism when he was interviewed by conspiracy theorist and all-around awful person Alex Jones. West showed up in some kind of bondage hood and proclaimed his love for Hitler and the Nazis.”

Griffin said, “I watched clips of the live stream, and I hate that these people even have a platform. And I kept thinking to myself. I hope I never have to hear the names, Kanye West, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes again. But the problem is this: Kanye West has 32 million Twitter followers. There are only 14 million Jews in the world. To put a finer point on it, 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, and there’s only 7 million Jews in the U.S. We have to denounce this. We have to speak out because that kind of horror could happen again if these morons have platforms.”

She added, “And by the way, I was just shocked by the fact that I think this is the first time in Alex Jones’ life that he wasn’t the craziest, most offensive person in the room because even at moments, he looked kind of shocked by what Kanye was saying.”

