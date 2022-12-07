Kudlow: Trump Is in a ‘Ditch’ — He’s ‘Losing Support Left and Right’

Former Trump administration economic adviser and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Wednesday on his show “Kudlow” that his former boss was losing supporters.

Kudlow said, “I want to clear the air. I want to get this out of here. I don’t understand what our former boss is doing. I love the guy, but I do not understand Kanye West hanging out with white nationalists, hanging out with antisemitic people, talking about ending the Constitution or postponing the Constitution. I don’t get it. I don’t know why he’s saying it. And if he says it, why hasn’t he given, you know, apologized for it or corrected the record or something? Because he’s losing support left and right. I hear it everywhere. Help me.”

Fox News contributor and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said, “Look, this one’s easy, there’s no place for a seat at the table, let alone in a polite American discourse for the kind of white supremacy that this Nick Fuentes person who, like the president, I didn’t know anything about, but it took about 10 seconds to figure him out once I needed to research him. I’m very concerned that there isn’t a system in place where the president isn’t button-holed into sitting across the table at Mar-a-Lago, where a person isn’t vetted, and there are no surprises at the last moment.”

Kudlow said, “This business about suspending the Constitution because we learned there was free speech by finagling with Twitter. I mean, come on. You don’t suspend the Constitution. And he’s got to get off 2020. He just has to. He gave a good speech when he declared for president, although I think that was premature, but whatever. It was a pretty good speech. Since then, he’s just gone into a ditch. He’ll never climb out of it.”

