Cuellar: Remain in Mexico Should Stay, ‘Don’t Know’ if Biden Has ‘the Fortitude to Do the Right Thing’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Remain in Mexico policy should stay in place and questioned whether the Biden administration has “the fortitude to do the right thing” on the border and make the asylum process an orderly one.

Cuellar said, “I do agree with the stay in Mexico, the protocol. But I think we need to do more to protect those individuals who stay there. You could always think outside the box and bring the U.N. Refugee Commission that can come in and give them protection if they need that protection. But the question is this: Why can we not have people do asylum in an orderly process? And I’m hoping that the administration will come up with a rule that they’ve been talking about, don’t know what they’re going to do. I don’t know if they have the fortitude to do the right thing, with all due respect. But what we want to see is people, if they want to apply for asylum, do it in an orderly process and not just come across the river and go through ports of entry or some other concept.”

