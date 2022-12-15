GOP Gov. Cox: TikTok Is Different in U.S. than in China, and the U.S. Version Is ‘Only Making Us Dumber’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) discussed his decision to ban TikTok on government devices and argued that one issue with TikTok is the vast difference between the version of the app in China and the version of the app in the United States and the American version is “not helping anyone. It’s only making us dumber and much worse off.”

Cox said, “One, we know, and Director Wray from the FBI has talked about that we know that China is accessing this data, the Chinese Communist Party is accessing this data and the intellectual property — the personal data of U.S. citizens, and that should be problematic, I think, for everyone. The second piece of this is just the algorithm piece and the danger of social media anyway, but especially TikTok. We know that the Chinese version of TikTok is very different than the American version of TikTok, that it could be a positive in the lives of our young people, but the way it’s being used in Utah and the United States, it’s not helping anyone. It’s only making us dumber and much worse off.”

