Dem Rep. Aguilar: ‘We Need a Plan’ for ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ at Border

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” incoming House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) stated that there needs to be “more resources” and a plan in place to deal with the “humanitarian crisis” that exists on the border.

Aguilar said, “Well, as you said, Jose, this is a humanitarian crisis. We need to acknowledge that. We need to ensure that we have a plan in place. But my heart goes out to the border communities that are also affected and struggling with this and the non-government organizations who are trying to work through this. We need more resources and we need a plan. And that’s been very clear. And I think that there is more that we can do to be helpful from our roles here in Congress. But we also need to ensure we do this in a humane way where people have a right to seek asylum, but it’s done in a comprehensive and expeditious way.”

He also stated that there must be policies to address the “root causes of migration,” by helping countries in the Northern Triangle and around the world ensure there is economic opportunity in their countries.

