El Paso City Council Rep.: We Already Have a ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ of People Expecting Title 42 to End, It’s Too Late to Extend It

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” El Paso, TX City Council Representative Claudia Rodriguez stated that even if Title 42 is extended, it’s too late because people are already coming to the border expecting that Title 42 will be lifted later this week, “and even if they get here and Title 42 remains, the people that are going to be then handling a humanitarian crisis are our neighbors in Juarez.” She added that Juarez is also not prepared to deal with the influx of people.

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “If it was even possible, would extending Title 42 be the answer at this point?”

Rodriguez responded, “I’m not sure. Because at this point, people know that Title 42 is being lifted and they’re coming. They’re coming in droves. They’re coming in anticipation that this is going to be lifted, and even if they get here and Title 42 remains, the people that are going to be then handling a humanitarian crisis are our neighbors in Juarez. The people of Juarez are also not prepared for this. They’re not happy with this. They haven’t asked for this. And, quite frankly, at this point, extending it is only going to push the problem over to them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett