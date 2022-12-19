MSNBC’s Melber: January 6 Probe ‘Threw the Book’ at Trump – Declared Him a ‘Felon,’ ‘Insurrectionist’

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber said Monday during his network’s coverage of the January 6 House Select Committee’s hearing that they “threw the book” at former President Donald Trump.

Melber said, “This is a huge deal. They just threw the book at Donald Trump. They just named him and his potential co-conspirators.”

He continued, “According to the committee, Donald Trump is a felon, and an insurrectionist, someone who wanted to riot but physically couldn’t get there. According to the committee, he has co-conspirators in Clark and Eastman, people inside the government who were planning the coup. According to the committee, Donald Trump’s purpose and goal in advance was to overthrow the election through any means necessary, violent and otherwise. What is really key here about this satchel of charges that they recommend, and the DOJ will make up its own mind, is the committee is basically saying, we got you, we have the receipts, we have the video, this all was planned, and then you had a method to do this violently and, this is important, illegally and peacefully, what is colloquially known as a bloodless coup.”

Melber added, “You take that all together, and what you have here is the complete highest, most aggressive possible case.”

