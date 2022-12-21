Yuma Mayor: How DHS Will Respond to Title 42 Being Lifted ‘Is in Flux’

During an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Yuma, AZ Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls stated that the Department of Homeland Security’s policy response to a surge of migrants in the event that Title 42 is lifted is currently “in flux.”

Nicholls said, “Well, the ending of Title 42 is something that we have been trying to prepare for for a while. But it’s a very ambiguous number. What does it look like? How does the flow change? What are the policies that the DHS administration’s going to have to help manage it? All that is in flux. But we’ve been working with our local nonprofits, we’ve been working with the local Border Patrol, I’ve been doing a lot of outreach to our elected leaders, to the White House, to DHS to try to get those things in place so that we can not have a humanitarian crisis right in the middle of our city.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett