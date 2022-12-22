Shaheen: $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Won’t Be Inflationary Because It Funds Programs that Already Exist

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) stated that she doesn’t think that the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill will make inflation worse because it funds programs that already exist.

Co-host Jim Sciutto asked, “[Y]ou guys are going to vote and get this 1.7 trillion spending bill passed. It’s got a lot in there. But I wonder, the topline figure is quite big. And it’s not far off — the most recent COVID relief bill, which was 1.9 trillion, which some have blamed for being inflationary, and I wonder, as folks are watching right now, should they be concerned at all that pumping all this money into the economy right now might prolong inflation?”

Shaheen responded, “I don’t think so. What this bill does is to fund government programs that are already underway and also initiatives that [fund] our military, for example. There’s a pay raise for our men and women serving in the military in that bill. And all of that, I think, is good for the United States. It provides certainty to, not just those people who are serving, but people like the first responders in New Hampshire who are dealing with — still dealing with a major opioid epidemic. So, I think it’s very important that we get this done and hopefully get it done today.”

