GOP Rep. Malliotakis: Omnibus Is Much Longer than COVID Relief Bill that Had Tons of Waste and Fraud

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) pointed out that the omnibus bill far exceeds the length of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill Congress passed in early 2021, which “was riddled with tons of debt and waste and fraud.” And argued that we’ll now have to try to find out what’s in the omnibus after it passed.

Malliotakis said, “Think about this, [the] $1.9 [trillion] COVID bill that we passed in the beginning of this Congress, that bill had 900 pages. I voted against that as well. And that was riddled with tons of debt and waste and fraud. Now, think about this, this bill’s 4,100 pages. So, what is in here? And that’s what we hope to find out. But we shouldn’t have to pass this bill to find out what’s in it. It’s wrong.”

Malliotakis also said that she and her staff tried to do what they could to actually read the bill, but members did not have enough time to read the whole bill.

