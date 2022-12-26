Schiff: ‘I’m Giving Serious Consideration’ to Running for U.S. Senate

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Saturday on KTTA’s “The Issue Is” that he is seriously considering running for U.S. Senate.

Anchor Elex Michaelson said, “It is wildly expected that California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is 89, will retire at the end of her term. You have expressed interest in that job. Is there any reason you would not run for Senate?”

Schiff said, “Well, I’m not usually asked the question in that form. You know, look, I am getting a lot of encouragement to run for the Senate from people in California and colleagues here in Congress. If Senator Feinstein retires, then I will give it very serious consideration. You know, at this point, I think we’re waiting to see what Senator Feinstein has to say about her plans, but yes, it is something I’m giving serious consideration to.”

