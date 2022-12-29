Tenney: While Trying to End Title 42, Biden Decides We Need to Worry about COVID from Other Countries

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) reacted to the Biden administration’s new testing requirement on travelers from China by stating that it’s odd that the Biden administration is now worried about letting people into the country who have the coronavirus while it’s trying to remove the Title 42 public health policy at the border and has had lax border policies.

Tenney said, “I think that it’s interesting that the Biden administration is all of sudden now going to this hey, we’ve got to be careful who we let into this country. … Maybe now we should still be looking at who is coming into this country because we’re not doing anything at the southern border. We have people coming across with COVID, with whooping cough, with mumps, measles, eradicated diseases and we’re doing nothing about it. That’s what Title 42 was originally intended for, a public health statute. So, here we are, it’s very hypocritical, I think, of the Biden administration to enforce these policies against the Chinese coming in, say to New York City, but not any one of the 160 countries that people are derived from coming across our southern border.”

