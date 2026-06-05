Madonna Gets on All-Fours in Front of Toilet, Her Breasts Hanging Out, in Wild Pride Month Video

Pop star Madonna posted a bizarre video of herself crawling around on all fours in front of her toilet to issue a Pride Month message while letting her breasts hang out of her dress and smoking a cigarette.

The 67-year-old “Like a Virgin” singer kicked off this year’s Pride Month by posting a video to her Instagram account that showed her crawling around in front of a toilet, stating, “You don’t want to see my (bleep)” as she stuffs her breasts back into her dress.

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Madonna then leans in to whisper “Happy Pride,” before blowing a kiss and cigarette smoke into the camera as music plays in the background.

Social media users quickly took to X to share their thoughts on the “Material Girl” singer’s peculiar video.

“Sad lady,” one X user said. “She can’t out sex a 20 year old. It’s time to put on her grannies clothes and act her age.”

“Attention seeking behavior. Time to retire,” another echoed.

“Something about it speaks perfectly to the whole degradation of pride month,” a third reacted.

“This is what ‘icon’ and ’empowerment’ looks like now. Western civilization isn’t falling. It’s already on its knees,” another declared, adding, “Clown world.”

“A newfound sense of dignity wouldn’t exactly be on brand for Madonna,” another wrote. “I’d expect nothing less (and, in another sense, nothing more) from her.”

Another X user simply commented, “Trash,” while another exclaimed, “Her poor children!”

“She is today an old hag who is an embarrassment to her family,” another concurred.

“Pathetic… needs mental help… now!” another X user proclaimed.

Another described Madonna’s video as “Sad and depressing.”

“Madonna and Britney kissed once, now they’re both completely insane,” another quipped.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.