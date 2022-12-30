Comer: Biden Is Trying to Stall on Oversight, I Guess He Doesn’t Know How Copy and Paste Works 

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to the White House saying it won’t respond to oversight requests by House Republicans that have been made thusfar by stating, “Biden doesn’t know what copy and paste means, we’re simply going to copy and paste and only change the dates and resend all those requests” and that the administration is just engaging in delay tactics.

Comer stated, “Apparently, Joe Biden doesn’t know what copy and paste means, we’re simply going to copy and paste and only change the dates and resend all those requests. But the important thing that everyone needs to understand about those requests, what we’ve requested in nearly 200 specific requests, 100% of that pertains to taxpayer dollars, to money being spent with COVID, money being spent in Afghanistan with weapons being left behind, money being spent with different projects in different agencies within the federal government. That’s what the Oversight Committee’s role is, we’re supposed to provide oversight and root out waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government.”

He added, “What they’re doing is essentially buying time, stalling, and hoping that some other crisis can come around and they can continue to delay.”

