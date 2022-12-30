Southwest CEO: We’ll Learn from Debacle, ‘Already Had a Great Plan’ to Invest in Tech ‘As We Always Do’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated that the airline “already had a great plan to invest in tools and technology and processes, as we always do, but there will be a lot of lessons learned in terms of what we can do to make sure that this never happens again, because this needs to never happen again.”

Jordan said, “I think step one is to get the operation back on track. The best way to serve our customers is to get the network going again, and I’m really pleased that we’re here today and we’re going to run a full network. A close second is to take care of all the things that occurred during the issues, get refunds processed, get bags moving, those kinds of things, talk to our customers and take care of them. There will be a lot of lessons learned that come out of this. We already had a great plan to invest in tools and technology and processes, as we always do, but there will be a lot of lessons learned in terms of what we can do to make sure that this never happens again, because this needs to never happen again.”

