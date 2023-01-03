GOP Rep. Barry Moore: FBI, DOJ Think They Know Better than Voters, ‘We Need to Pull the Plug’ and Clean up Those Agencies

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) reacted to disclosures in the Twitter files by blasting the “arrogance coming out of the Department of Justice, the FBI” for believing they know better than the voters and argued those agencies are “where we need to pull the plug and start looking.”

Moore stated, “When is it — since when do we have a government agency that’s 100 years old now that thinks they know better than…the American people what our leader and who our president should be than the American people themselves? The arrogance coming out of the Department of Justice, the FBI, those agencies, that’s one of the things we’ve got to hold people accountable for in those agencies. When we talk about draining the swamp, Chris, that’s where we need to pull the plug and start looking.”

He added that “with the purse strings and with oversight, [those are] the two areas we can start working. That’s why I said it’s very unfortunate that McConnell left us in this position going forward for the next few months where we don’t actually have control of the budget, where we can cut the budget of those agencies that are out of control and give the voice, again, back to the taxpayer and to the American people.”

