GOP Rep. Barry Moore: We Can Zero out Salary of Woke Defense Officials under New Proposed Rules Package

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) stated that the new proposed House rules package allows for the zeroing out of government official’s salaries and that this can be used against Defense Department officials and generals to combat military wokeness.

After referencing the ability to zero out salaries, host Chris Salcedo asked, “So, could the same be applied to the woke generals in the U.S. military who are imposing this woke stuff on our servicemembers?”

Moore responded, “I think so, Chris. Honestly, we — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has mentioned, we — I think Mayorkas, he needs to be impeached immediately because of the job he’s failing to do as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. But these other areas, again, we control the purse strings. We are basically the voice, we fund this process, we can control who’s in charge and we certainly can hold them accountable, whether it’s the joint chief, SecDef, whoever it may be, we can get them in there, get them in testimony, and start trying to understand — like I said, the military, it’s supposed to defend this country. It’s supposed to break things and kill things. We have no business with this woke agenda trying to drive the military into some feel-good scenario that’s going to get us all killed on the battlefield.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett