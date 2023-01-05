GOP Rep. Gallagher: Feds Are Failing to Appropriately Scrutinize Chinese Land Purchases

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has, in many instances, failed to use the enhanced authority it has been given by Congress to examine Chinese land purchases near American military bases and called for field hearings in Congress on these land purchases, why China is making them, and the danger they can pose to American military facilities.

Gallagher stated, “In terms of China, I just would point out, maybe bring it home to the Midwest, one thing we’re seeing is China or Chinese-linked entities buying up a bunch of land in America near military bases. That’s happening. In some ways, it’s getting around…the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, otherwise known as CFIUS, is supposed to scrutinize these with enhanced authorities we’ve given them. In many cases, that’s not happening. We want to go out and hold a field hearing where this is happening and understand why the CCP is doing this and what threat it poses to our military facilities, that’s one.”

