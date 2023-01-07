Jackson Lee: House Dems Didn’t Come to ‘Investigate, Intimidate,’ Deny Benefits like GOP

During CNN’s coverage of the House Speaker votes on Friday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said that it is unfortunate that House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “came to investigate, intimidate, and to deny the American people the benefits of this country.” And “That is going to be the difference” between Republicans and Democrats in the House.

Jackson Lee stated, “You can understand by messages that we came to legislate and protect the American people through Mr. Jeffries’ leadership. And unfortunately, Speaker McCarthy came to investigate, intimidate, and to deny the American people the benefits of this country. That is going to be the difference. So, the question would be answered very quickly to say I am concerned if the focus is going to be on investigation, and, as well, a payback to all of the agreements that had to be made in order to achieve the speakership. Mr. McCarthy will have to assess whether he makes his mark on some of the more high moral ground statements he made about the betterment of America and unity or whether it’s going to be brought down by the fistfights of the divisiveness in his caucus.”

