Dem Rep. Slotkin: ‘Seriously Considering’ Senate Run to Replace Retiring Stabenow

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that she was “seriously considering” running for the U.S. Senate to replace retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

Jackson asked, “Let me get a little local and talk about Michigan politics. The senior senator from your state sources are telling us that you are strongly considering running for Senate. Is that the case? Are you at least considering it, and when should we expect the decision from you either way?”

Slotkin said, “Yeah, well, Senator Stabenow leaving is like an earthquake in Michigan politics. She is an institution. She has been in elected office almost 50 years in Michigan, so it’s a huge deal for our state. I am seriously considering it. It is just a really big decision. So I’m talking to lots of people, having a lot of conversations. But it’s not something to take lightly. Once I get through the process, I’ll make the decision. I do not know the timeline, but I am definitely considering it.”

She added, “You know, I think in Michigan – luckily, we have a really great bench now. We really did our job in the last election and won up and down the board. We have a lot of strong candidates. I think it’s only natural with this movement in our state that anyone look at it seriously.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN