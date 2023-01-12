Kennedy: ‘White House Doesn’t Have Enough Hazmat Suits to Clean Up’ Classified Documents Mess

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Thursday on FNC’s “America Reports” that President Joe Biden’s handling of classified materials is a mess exposing a DOJ double standard.

Kennedy said, “I just find all of this surreal. It’s almost like watching a Quentin Tarantino movie. I suppose my first thought is that all of this is yet one more example of why in Washington, D.C., if it were not for double standards, there won’t be any standards at all. I’m not surprised that the attorney general has appointed a special counsel. I’m not sure he had a choice. The White House has tried, and the White House does not have enough hazmat suits to clean up this mess. Aside from the obvious that the Justice Department is investigating President Trump for something that President Biden himself may have done, there are a lot of other intriguing questions for the inspector general.”

He continued, “Was there a cover-up? The powers that be have known about all this since November 2nd. It’s now the middle of January. Was there a cover-up? Who was involved?”

He added, “What’s the role of the National Archives in all of this? The National Archives was scathingly critical of President Trump and his documents. They have known about all of this since November 2 or 3. They have been missing in action with respect to President Biden and his documents. You could not have found them with a search party. We still have not heard from them. What’s up with that?”

