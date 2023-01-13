Dem Rep. Smith: We’re ‘Borrowing a Large Amount’ But We’ve Made It Work ‘for Quite Some Time’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that there should be a debate over the fact that we are “borrowing a large amount of money.” But there are “economists who will argue that that’s okay, that we can make it work, and we have, for quite some time.”

Smith stated, “We should have a robust discussion about the fiscal health of this country. We are borrowing a large amount of money. There [are] economists who will argue that that’s okay, that we can make it work, and we have, for quite some time. But we should have a discussion about how much money will we spend in the budget. Now, that should be a whole discussion. We’re only talking about the discretionary portion of the budget, which is 1.7 trillion out of a more than $6 trillion budget. It’s the whole budget, and then also revenue matters, how much taxes are you bringing in in order to pay for all of this. So, we should have that whole discussion. The real worry, however, is the approach that the radical MAGA extremists in the Republican conference want to take and that McCarthy is willing to go along with, which is to shut down the government, to not pass any appropriations bills, to not pass a CR, and to not raise the debt ceiling, putting us into a real fiscal crisis.”

