Dem Rep. Omar: I’m ‘Glad’ a Special Counsel Is Investigating Biden

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Symone” that she was “glad” a special counsel has been appointed to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified material.

Partial transcript as follows:

SANDERS: Start by getting your reaction to the news of today. Six pages now. No additional pages of classified documents having been found at President Biden’s home in Delaware.

OMAR: Well, one, I’m glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed to investigate this.

SANDERS: You are glad that there’s a special prosecutor. Tell me why.

OMAR: Because any time there is a deviance in regards to security protocols that should be taken serious, it should be investigated. What I find interesting is that Republicans — who have defended Trump after he literally stole classified documents, refused to turn them over, lied about having them, made up some story about how he declassified them, had to have his house raided in order for those documents to be found — are now only interested in investigating Biden, who has cooperated, who his own staff and former staff have themselves turned these documents in. So you have to understand, right? Republicans aren’t really interested in upholding the law, in following security protocols. What they’re interested in is playing a political game and now only wanting to investigate Biden.