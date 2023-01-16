GOP Rep. Good: Biden, Senate Shouldn’t Risk Default by Rejecting Spending Cuts We Need to Avoid Default in Future

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) stated that President Joe Biden and the Senate shouldn’t “risk a government shutdown or some kind of a government default by recklessly rejecting spending cuts” that are needed to avoid massive spending forcing a federal government default.

Good said, “I hope…that the President and the Senate would not risk a government shutdown or some kind of a government default by recklessly rejecting spending cuts that will put on us a path to fiscal responsibility so we can raise the debt ceiling with commensurate cuts in spending that will ensure our fiscal future.”

He added, “Well, the bottom line is, Neil, we will force an eventual default as a federal government if we keep doing what we’ve always done and we keep further increasing the debt limit and further burdening the American people with the responsibility to pay that debt. As you know, the rise in interest rates is costing us hundreds of billions of dollars now to service the debt, trillions into the future, and that will only be further exacerbated if we increase our national debt and further diminish our borrowing capacity, our credit worthiness. And so, we have got to deal with that. We’re determined that we will deal with that. And we certainly hope the President and the Senate will join us in doing so.”

