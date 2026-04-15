Jeffries: Trump Administration Has Presented ‘Zero Evidence’ Iran Was Imminent Threat

Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said the Trump administration has presented “zero evidence privately or publicly that there was an imminent threat to the United States of America” from Iran.

Co-host Joe Kernen said, “You talk about some of the objectives that haven’t been, we haven’t actually accomplished yet. In your view, isn’t it possible that that maybe we could accomplish them if we either go through negotiations or continue to put the pressure on you think we should unilaterally just stop?”

Jeffries said, “I think that we have to end this reckless war of choice that Donald Trump never came to Congress to get authorized in the first place and more importantly, never actually made the case that the American people. The so-called expert should understand that the administration has presented no evidence, zero evidence, privately or publicly, that there was an imminent threat to the United States of America in terms of Iran’s ballistic missile capacity. And that was no threat that Iran was actually close to nuclear breakout, or had demonstrated the intention to take steps to get to nuclear breakout, and so the objectives that the administration allegedly is trying to achieve can’t be accomplished militarily. And there was no reason to go in in the first place. Or if there was, the administration has actually failed in a classified briefing setting or certainly failed to communicate that evidence to the public. Why? Because it does not exist.”

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