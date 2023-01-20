Manchin: ‘I’m Concerned’ Bureaucrats Will Implement Inflation Reduction Act ‘Differently’ than what Congress Wanted

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that over the next two years, he wants to make sure that the Inflation Reduction Act is implemented properly and he is concerned that whatever government agency is in charge of the tax incentives in the legislation is “going to interpret it differently than what the intent was.”

Co-host Joe Kernen asked, “In the next two years, do we should do another series of bills, now you said this — the IRA’s paid for. But do you think we should do a lot in the next — it’s not going to be possible with the House, probably. But are you ready to take a break and get from 120 –?”

Manchin cut in to respond, “I’m ready to make sure that what we’ve done is done the right way and the intent of the piece of legislation, if the IRA is [done] the right way and basically we make sure it’s being — right now, I’m concerned, whether it be Treasury, whether it be whoever’s — with all the tax — different incentives, are they going to interpret it differently than what the intent was.”

