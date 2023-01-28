Tim Ryan: Some Dems ‘Create’ the Bait on CRT and Don’t Clearly Denounce It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said that sometimes Democrats “create” the bait on issues like Critical Race Theory and instead of clearly stating, “of course, I don’t want that stuff taught to my kid,” they “get in a fight about Critical Race Theory” when people just want their kids taught reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Ryan said, “Democrats — not all Democrats, but some Democrats will take the bait on all of the bullshit that the Republicans throw out.”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to say “Or create the bait.”

Ryan responded, “Well, they create it, right? Critical Race Theory, instead of saying, of course, I don’t want that stuff taught to my kid, we want the full history, we want the good, the bad, the ugly, some will get in a fight about Critical Race Theory. And they’ll start with like, well this is a college-level class that is taught because and they go down the road and the average person is going, what are you talking about? I want you to educate my kid, reading, writing, arithmetic, and that kind of thing. A lot of Democrats will go down that rabbit hole and the problem is, when you’re talking about that Bill, you’re not talking about jobs, you’re not talking about wages, you’re not talking about pensions, you’re not talking about safety, you’re not talking about a secure economy.”

