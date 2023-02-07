Scalise: North Dakota Had to Block Chinese Land Purchases Near an Air Base Because Biden Wouldn’t

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that it’s absurd that locals in North Dakota had to act to prevent Chinese acquisition of land near a military base because the Biden administration failed to act to stop the purchase.

House GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:10] “House Republicans are strong when it comes to countering Communist China. We are seeing, from Joe Biden, weakness, just look at his abysmal mishandling of the Communist Chinese spy balloon. When it comes to Chinese investment in agricultural land, we need to do everything we can to stop that, to protect our agricultural resources here, to protect our food supply chain, Larry. Food security is national security. So, I’ve introduced legislation. I’m working with colleagues in the House to ensure that China cannot make those investments to take our agricultural land out of U.S. hands. They’re also investing in ag businesses, and that supply chain is so, so important. I’m proud to represent upstate farmers. You talk to the agricultural community, this is one of their top concerns. And this falls into our theme as House Republicans as part of our agenda to hold China accountable.”

Scalise added, “How crazy that North Dakota needed to use local zoning to block it because Joe Biden was going to let it happen. We’ve got to stand up to China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett