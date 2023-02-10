GOP Sen. Cramer on Spy Balloon Having Western Parts: ‘We Need to Decouple’ But Biden Killing Mines and Pushing EVs Makes It Worse

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) discussed news that the Chinese spy balloon had western parts, argued for decoupling between the United States and China, and criticized President Joe Biden for pushing electric vehicles while shutting down American mining projects.

Cramer stated, “I think we ought to be strategically decoupling from China in many ways. … I personally believe we need to decouple. I think we need to look at investment going both ways. We need to empower our CFIUS board to have more teeth. And we ought to be protecting, particularly protecting critical supply chains like food, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals. Here you have a President who says he wants electric cars, he’s all in on electric vehicles, but we still buy minerals from places like China or mine minerals with child labor in Africa. He shut down mining operations here in the United States of America. Just last week, he shut down or ended two possible critical mineral mines, one in Alaska, the Pebble Mine, one in Minnesota next door to me here called Twin Metals. You can’t have these sort of odd positions one way and one the other.”

