Brazile: I Guarantee if Biden Doesn’t Run VP Harris Will Be 2024 Nominee

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee if President Joe Biden does not run.

Brazile said, “I’m so glad you brought up Kamala Harris because she is probably one of the most undefined human beings. She is incredible. She is standing in her own power. She has been, at every step, helpful to this president and getting his agenda through the United States Congress.”

She continued, “So while her poll numbers may not reflect her true popularity, I can guarantee you Kamala Harris will not be replaced on the party’s ticket. I can also guarantee you if Joe Biden decides not to run, Kamala Harris will become the next nominee of the Democratic Party.”

Brazile added, “I don’t understand why every time, you know, something goes down, people would say, Kamala, Kamala. She is standing in her power. She’s been incredible. She’s been indispensable.”

Panelist Chris Christie said, “She’s been invisible. Look at her daily schedule every day. Every time I look at that schedule, the vice president has no public events schedule today.”

Panelist Susan Page said, “She’s doing more events. She’s obviously had some problems establishing herself, but Joe Biden does not address questions about his age by dumping Kamala Harris.”

