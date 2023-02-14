Whoopi Goldberg: Nikki Haley Used to Know Right from Wrong — Then She Lost Her Mind

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) used to know right from wrong, then she lost her mind.

Reacting to Haley’s 2024 presidential candidacy announcement, Goldberg said, “So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time and you just woke up, you’re just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect. For us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous, so you’re not saying anything new. And you, of all people, should know better because you used actually to have some sanity and knew right from wrong, and then you lost your mind and went into some new direction, so don’t do that.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Well, she’s part of the invasion of the bodysnatchers. You know, there are these politicians on the right who now have become like mentally crazy, you know. But problem her problem is that, you know, not only was she a big Trump supporter, she’s an election denier, isn’t she? At one point, she was, but she changed and flip-flopped on that. She also backed Herschel Walker, one of the worst candidates we ever had.”

