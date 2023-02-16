Schiff: Indictments Likely from Georgia Trump Investigation

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Georgia investigation of former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021 call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will likely result in indictments.

Schiff said, “Well, I give a lot of credit to the Fulton County DA. I think she’s been really courageous and has moved with swiftness to conduct this investigation.”

He continued, “When a prosecutor talks about charging decisions, I tend to infer from that suggests someone will be charged. Often when there is a decision not to prosecute, there really isn’t a public statement. The investigation doesn’t get punctuated by, we finished the investigation, and here’s our result, which is no one gets indicted.”

He added, “The fact that they talk about indictments and that they’ll make public their recommendations on indictments doesn’t sound to me on the surface of it like their recommendations are against indicting.”

Schiff concluded, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were indictments that come out of it.”

Anchor Ari Melber asked, “And you think that could be when?”

Schiff said, “It could still be some time, but frankly, both in the Fulton County case as in the Department of Justice, where they’re starting to bring in very high-level people like the former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the vice president, it certainly looks like in both investigations we’re much closer to the end than we are to the beginning.”

