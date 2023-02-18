Dem Rep. Garamendi: ‘We Ought to Take a Deep Breath and Revel in the Current Fun of Shooting Down the Balloon’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) urged Biden administration critics to “slow down” on drawing conclusions about how the alleged Chinese spy balloon saga was handled.

The California Democrat suggested reveling in the “current fun,” apparently referring to how some say the balloon shoot-down concerns varied from not acting soon enough to prematurely.

“I guess the question going forward then is how we do we balance this,” host Neil Cavuto said. “Obviously, right after the balloon shoot-down and the concern that what else is up there, you’re going to shoot first, going to ask questions later. Now they seem to be raising questions and wondering what they should do later. What do you think?”

“I think we ought to take a deep breath and revel in the current fun of shooting down the balloon,” Garamendi replied. “I just think that we need to just slow down here. First of all, there was all of the talk about we’re not shooting down the balloon fast enough, and then you’re waiting too long. And now we’re shooting down the balloons too fast. And I’m going – I think we ought to take a deep breath. The military is way into this. I suppose they’re not laughing nearly as much as we are right now.”

