Nikki Haley: ‘Why Not Me?’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) appeared on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” to argue her case as a 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Haley touted her credentials and experiences in the interview with host Shannon Bream.

Why not me? You know, I am the wife of a combat veteran. I’m a mother of two children, one who’s getting married, and I see how hard it is for her to look at buying a home. One that’s in college, and I see what he’s dealing with woke education. You know, I’m a daughter of immigrant parents who are upset by what’s happening at the border. I don’t want to wait for someone else to fix it. I want to make sure we get in there and fix this.

I’m not a lawyer. I’m an accountant. I’ve never worked in D.C., and I think it’s time that we start putting a fire under what’s happening in Congress. I think we need term limits. I think we need mental competency tests for people over the age of 75, and I think we need far more transparency than we’re seeing today. And what I do strongly believe is the American people need options. I don’t think you have to be 80 years old to be in Washington, D.C., and I think it’s time for us to start getting aggressive, getting back to what it means to end socialism in this country and end the defeatism that has taken over us the past few years.

