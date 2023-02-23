Gaetz: ‘The Best Pushback Is a National Renewal, Not a National Divorce’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted to his colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) call for a so-called “national divorce.”

Gaetz said his aim was for a national renewal instead of a national divorce.

“I’m not for a national divorce,” he said. “But I do think the federal government should at least have to spend the night on the couch for a while, like, you know, Bill Clinton had to after the Monica Lewinsky stuff. I’ve been with Marjorie Taylor Greene as we’ve traveled to places like California, advocating for the God-fearing, red-blooded Americans who live there. And too often we see a homogenized federal wokeness pushed on parts of the country who don’t want it.”

“I believe that the best pushback is a national renewal, not a national divorce,” Gaetz continued. “It’s something that Marjorie Taylor Greene is certainly helping to inspire. But, like, look, we’re a country that when we had the presidency, the House and the Senate, we couldn’t even secure the border. So I don’t believe we would be able to effectuate any type of national divorce. And I think the politics of the America First priorities would do a great deal to unify us. And hey, it would be one thing, Laura, to reject a national divorce more fervently if we didn’t have our leaders cheating on the country with Ukraine, which is what we saw from President Biden recently.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor