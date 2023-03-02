Cotton: We Need to Expose the ‘Vast Network’ China Lobby and Stop It

Thursday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) spoke out against what he called the “China lobby,” which he said was acting on behalf of one of the United States’ biggest adversaries.

Cotton described it as a “vast network” and said it was working against efforts to hold communist China accountable.

“[T]he Democrats’ reckless tax and spending package last year was designed to try to get America producing the minerals we need, and the technology we need for such things as batteries for cars or other critical rare earth elements and related technologies,” he said. “It wasn’t designed to allow American companies like Ford to simply do – go into joint ventures with Chinese companies here in America to take advantage of it. That’s a failure of the Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress who wrote a law and regulations that allow it.”

“You’re right about the further point too — there is a vast network of what I call the China lobby, and many of them are even intentionally shilling for the Chinese Communists, but their economic interests are so deeply entwined that they are very sensitive to any political steps to hold Chinese Communist accountable,” Cotton added. “We have to expose the China lobby and stop it.”

