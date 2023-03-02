Dem Rep. Barbara Lee: My Lawsuit Against Trump Is in ‘the Country’s Best Interests’

Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), who is running for U.S. Senate to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump was “in the country’s best interest.”

Lee was reacting to news that the Justice Department said Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers could sue Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lee said, “In our lawsuit, of course, the essence of it is that President Trump is not immune from the actions he took that day, what he said, what he directed the insurrectionists, those who wanted to perpetuate a coup d’état. It was, attempted coup on the Capitol, on our democracy, The Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers. It is important we redress the harm. Once again, we have to try to put on our gas masks. We were told we had to hit the floor. We barely got out of the chambers before they came in. This was a dangerous moment, not only for individual members of Congress and the plaintiffs in our lawsuit, but it was dangerous in terms of our democracy.”

She continued, “Donald Trump is not above the law. In this lawsuit, we’re waiting now for the D.C. Circuit to make its decision, but it is very important that we talk about redressing the harm that it has done. Not only to us personally but to our democracy.”

Lee added, “We’re going it keep on until we win this lawsuit. I think it is in the country’s best interests to see there are members of Congress and personal capacities who are going to continue this fight until justice is done.”

