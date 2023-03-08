CNN’s Cooper: Tucker Carlson Would Have Wet His Pants at Capitol on January 6

CNN host Anderson Cooper said Tuesday on his show “Anderson Cooper 360” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have wet his pants during the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cooper said, “The idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine. I find it hard to understand somebody who has never put himself in harm’s way in any capacity for anyone else or on reporting a story and yet has the audacity to try to rewrite history. I mean, that’s what this is. It is an attempt to rewrite history on what is one of the most consequential, certainly one of the biggest events in American democracy and the biggest threats to American democracy.”

CNN contributor Michael Fanone said, “I agree. Tucker Carlson is, you know, by his own admission, an entertainer, not a journalist. And on top of that, he has just proven himself to be Donald Trump’s chief propagandist, and that’s all this was, and I think that, you know, most Americans recognize that way before this segment aired, this was propaganda, and it was an attempt by Tucker Carlson to downplay and whitewash the events of January 6.”

