Steinem: Equality Won’t Be Achieved Until Men ‘Are Raising Infants and Little Children As Much as Women Are’

Activist and author Gloria Steinem said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that gender equality will not be achieved until men are raising children as much as women are.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asked, “Gloria, you have been pointing out for decades while women can and do work full-time in the paid labor force, it is still often expected they continue to work full-time in the unpaid labor force. As you look at where we are and think about what now needs to happen to move this agenda forward, what are you hoping to convey to this audience and to everybody watching?”

Steinem said, “How long do we have? Well, I’m glad we started out with the whole concept of work because until work is divided equally at home, that is until men, fathers are raising infants and little children as much as women are.”

She added, “Children will grow up thinking that men can be as loving and patient as women can and that women can be as active and achieving in the world outside the home. So I’m so thankful for this conference on spaceship earth. I hope that we raise our sites and we met each other whether we are.”

