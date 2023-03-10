Youngkin Tells Trans Student ‘Not Fair’ for ‘Biological Boys’ to Participate in Girls Sports

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) said Thursday on a CNN town hall on education that it was “not fair” for “biological boys” to be “playing sports with biological girls.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Governor, I want to bring in Niko, a 17-year-old student from Arlington.”

Niko said, “Governor Youngkin, your transgender model policies require that students play on the sports teams and use the restrooms that correspond with the sex they’re assigned at birth. Look at me. I am a transgender man. Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?”

Youngkin said, “What’s most important is that we try very hard to accommodate students. That’s why I have said many times we just need extra bathrooms in schools. We need gender-neutral bathrooms. And so people can use the bathroom that they, in fact, are comfortable with.”

He added, “I think sports are very clear, and I don’t think it’s controversial. I don’t think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls. There’s been decades of efforts in order to gain opportunities for women in sports — and it’s just not fair. And I think that’s pretty — that’s non-controversial, and something that I think is pretty well-understood. Again, I think that these are very difficult discussions, and I am very, very glad to see you and your dad here together.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN